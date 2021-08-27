Kérastase launches Curl Manifesto for coily, curly and wavy hair

Curl Manifesto is a collection of hair care products that respond to the desires and challenges of women with coily hair, wavy hair and curly hair.

With a unique combination of hydration, strength and definition, the range infuses intense care into all types of curly hair.

The brand was inspired to launch the range because they wanted to answer the needs of curls and coils.

“About two-thirds of the world’s population don’t have straight hair. Curls are everywhere in the world and all around us, and women are embracing their natural curls and wearing them with pride. As a hair brand, we listened to women all around the world to get their insights and understand their needs which led to the creation of the ultimate professional care for curls and coils, Curl Manifesto,” says Nosizwe Hude, the brand head.