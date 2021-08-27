Kérastase launches Curl Manifesto for coily, curly and wavy hair
Share this article:
Kérastase is launching the ultimate hair care guide for curly hair, "Curl Manifesto".
Curl Manifesto is a collection of hair care products that respond to the desires and challenges of women with coily hair, wavy hair and curly hair.
With a unique combination of hydration, strength and definition, the range infuses intense care into all types of curly hair.
The brand was inspired to launch the range because they wanted to answer the needs of curls and coils.
“About two-thirds of the world’s population don’t have straight hair. Curls are everywhere in the world and all around us, and women are embracing their natural curls and wearing them with pride. As a hair brand, we listened to women all around the world to get their insights and understand their needs which led to the creation of the ultimate professional care for curls and coils, Curl Manifesto,” says Nosizwe Hude, the brand head.
She added that the range is environmentally friendly so it is sulphate-free with natural ingredients such as manuka honey.
Coming from New Zealand, manuka honey is a rare honey known for its unique restorative properties. It is used in the medical field, and is rich in minerals, nutrients, and natural sugars.
Ceramides, also used in the range, are essential constituents of hair. They reinforce strength, softness and smoothness.
The product also containsadded glycerine which helps hydrate the hair, and distributes care from root to tip for perfect definition.