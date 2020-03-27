Kevin Hart confesses to having a 's**t load of grey hair'

The 'Central Intelligence' star has confessed he has "always had a s**t load of grey hair" but has stopped dyeing it as he is currently not working amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Alongside some crying with laughter emojis, he shared: "P.S I have always had a s**t load of grey hair ... I was just a frequent dyer ... I'm not working right now so I said F** K IT (sic)"

Meanwhile, Kevin previously described himself as "forever a work in progress" after a rollercoaster year.

The 'Jumanji: The Next Level' actor reflected on the past 12 months, writing recently: "Words can't explain my emotion right now ... 2019 has been a hell of a year for me. I appreciate the Ups & the downs... to be honest I appreciate the downs so f***ing much because they help build character. My appreciation for life is the highest that it's ever been.... I am forever a work in progress... I'm always looking for ways to improve or better myself... the best way to receive anything is to be willing to listen & accept or learn.... I am all of the above ...

"I am also thankful.... I'm thankful for my family, friends, co-workers, fans ... Without you guys none of this would be possible. Thank you all so much. Mom I hope I am making you proud ... Dad I love you ... 40 G's you're the best big brother on the planet ... Niko you're my everything ... Kids I do it all for you. ... PCB you are my ride or dies ... God you are my EVERYTHING!!!!! (sic)"

In 2019, Kevin had a car accident, which saw him sustain three fractures in his spine when a car he was travelling in veered off the highway and ended up in a gully about 10 feet off the road.