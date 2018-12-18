Khloe Kardashian's new look. (Picture: Instagram)

The 34-year-old reality star - who has an eight-month-old daughter True with NBA player Tristan Thompson - has unveiled a new look for the festive period which she simply loves.



Showing her new hairstyle to her 83.8 million followers on Instagram in a perfect selfie, Khloe captioned the snap: "You'll never get the same moment twice. Appreciate this moment (sic)"





Khloe's drastic colour change comes just days after celebrity hairstylist





Tracey Cunningham switched her from dirty blonde to platinum blonde with the help of Maisha Oliver, who is an expert in hair extensions.





The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and Tristan, 27, are in a really great place as a couple at the moment as parenthood has brought the best out of both of them.



