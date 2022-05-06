Kim Kardashian gifted a piece of Marilyn Monroe’s hair

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has been the centre of attention this week for wearing the late Marilyn Monroe's “Happy Birthday, Mr President” gown to the Met Gala. However, she couldn’t wear it throughout the event because the dress was too small for her, even though she starved herself for three weeks, trying to lose weight so it would fit.

And because she wasn’t allowed to alter the gown, she wore a coat to hide the partially fastened zip before changing into a replica of the dress after walking the red carpet. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson arrive at the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Picture: Reuters “I am so honoured to be wearing the iconic dress that Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to President John F Kennedy. It is a stunning skin-tight gown adorned with more than 6 000 hand-sewn crystals by costumier Jean Louis. “Thank you, Ripley’s Believe It or Not! for giving me the opportunity to debut this evocative piece of fashion history for the first time since the late Marilyn Monroe wore it. I am forever grateful for this moment,” she wrote on Instagram.

Not only did Ripley’s Believe It or Not grant her an opportunity to wear the iconic dress, but they also gifted her with a piece of Monroe's real hair.

They gave her the hair when she went to their headquarters to fit the dress. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ripley's Believe It or Not! (@ripleysbelieveitornot) “Oh, my God, I’m literally going to do some crazy voodoo s*** (to) channel her,” she joked in a video on Ripley’s Instagram page. Kardashian also bleached her hair for 14 hours for her Met Gala look.