Laverne Cox "lives in wigs" and keeps her natural hair in cornrows underneath for easy maintenance.
The 'Orange Is The New Black' actress loves to experiment with a variety of hair pieces and says she usually keeps her natural hair in cornrows for easy maintenance.
She told Refinery29: "I live in wigs, and having a product to take care of my wigs is essential. I've recently committed to oiling my scalp daily. I keep coconut oil next to my toothbrush, so I brush, floss, and get it done."
Laverne, 47, also revealed that she used to be afraid to stand out but now she loves to try different looks and styles.
She said: "For many years, I would hide parts of myself. I would think that no one wanted to hear, see, or experience certain parts of who I am in fear of being rejected, but now I am at a point in my life where I want to embrace every shade of the Laverne rainbow."