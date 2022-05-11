Learn more about the different types of alopecia

You probably have heard the word alopecia but still have no better understanding of what it is and what causes it. Well, it is an autoimmune disorder that causes your hair to come out, often in clumps.

According to Sunpac, the word alopecia was one of the most searched words in March on Google following Will Smith’s stun when he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars for poking fun at his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith, who suffers from alopecia. Scientists and doctors are still doing more research on alopecia. However, they’ve been able to identify the four main causes.

Genetics and hormones One of the most common types of alopecia androgenic is usually genetic or caused by hormonal changes. It happens to both men and women.

Stress Telogen effluvium refers to the type of alopecia caused by stress. It’s when the hair suddenly sheds itself. Some of its contributing factors include childbirth, medication, excessive stress and physical trauma. Lack of nutrition

If you lack nutrients such as Vitamin D and have extremely low iron levels, you may suffer from alopecia. Thyroid problems The thyroid is a gland in the neck that controls metabolism-related hormones. Both an overactive and an underactive thyroid can cause hair loss and trigger alopecia.

