Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Learn more about the different types of alopecia

JADA Pinkett Smith poses for a photograph in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. Picture: EPA

JADA Pinkett Smith poses for a photograph in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. Picture: EPA

Published 6h ago

Share

You probably have heard the word alopecia but still have no better understanding of what it is and what causes it.

Well, it is an autoimmune disorder that causes your hair to come out, often in clumps.

Story continues below Advertisment

According to Sunpac, the word alopecia was one of the most searched words in March on Google following Will Smith’s stun when he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars for poking fun at his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith, who suffers from alopecia.

Scientists and doctors are still doing more research on alopecia. However, they’ve been able to identify the four main causes.

More on this

Genetics and hormones

One of the most common types of alopecia androgenic is usually genetic or caused by hormonal changes. It happens to both men and women.

Story continues below Advertisment

Stress

Telogen effluvium refers to the type of alopecia caused by stress. It’s when the hair suddenly sheds itself. Some of its contributing factors include childbirth, medication, excessive stress and physical trauma.

Lack of nutrition

Story continues below Advertisment

If you lack nutrients such as Vitamin D and have extremely low iron levels, you may suffer from alopecia.

Thyroid problems

The thyroid is a gland in the neck that controls metabolism-related hormones. Both an overactive and an underactive thyroid can cause hair loss and trigger alopecia.

Story continues below Advertisment

If your hair is falling out in lumps or you notice bald patches, consult your doctor as such is not considered normal hair loss.

Related Topics:

Will SmithNutritionGenderHealth WelfareAdvice

Share

Recent stories by:

Thobile Mazibuko