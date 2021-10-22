Lillian Dube partners with Darling Hair to support cancer patients
October is known as Breast Cancer Awareness Month where we remember those who died of breast cancer while supporting those battling the disease and teaching people about it.
Veteran actress Lillian Dube has partnered with African hair brand Darling Hair for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Dube, known for playing the role of sister Bettina on Soul City, has been tirelessly working to create more awareness about breast cancer and mental illness.
Dube is a breast cancer survivor who had to go through several surgeries and is determined in giving hope to people battling cancer.
She and the Darling Hair team visited the Helen Joseph Hospital Breast Clinic ward in Johannesburg to donate 1000 wigs to cancer patients.
The hair brand also donated some cash to the Breast Health Foundation.
Marketing and Communications Manager of the Breast Health Foundation, Jenna Skews, says: “It is wonderful to partner with a brand whose values focus on women empowerment. The Darling Hair team celebrated Breast Cancer Awareness month with us yesterday and assisted us in making a difference in the lives of patients. It is important for South Africans to understand that Breast Cancer does not discriminate based on age, race or agenda. It can affect anyone.”
Dube advises women to get their breasts sucked to help detect any changes in their breasts.
“Suck those titties. A lot of men have saved their wives or partners' lives by sucking their titties. If you are in the habit of doing that, you will notice if there is something that has never been there before. Partners are the first ones to pick it up. I say it in a joking manner, but it is not a joke. Suck those titties,” she says.