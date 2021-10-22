Lillian Dube partners with Darling Hair to support cancer patients

October is known as Breast Cancer Awareness Month where we remember those who died of breast cancer while supporting those battling the disease and teaching people about it. Veteran actress Lillian Dube has partnered with African hair brand Darling Hair for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Dube, known for playing the role of sister Bettina on Soul City, has been tirelessly working to create more awareness about breast cancer and mental illness.

Dube is a breast cancer survivor who had to go through several surgeries and is determined in giving hope to people battling cancer. She and the Darling Hair team visited the Helen Joseph Hospital Breast Clinic ward in Johannesburg to donate 1000 wigs to cancer patients. The hair brand also donated some cash to the Breast Health Foundation.