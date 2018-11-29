Internationally acclaimed and award-winning hairstylist, Saadique Ryklief. (Supplied)

Internationally acclaimed and award-winning hairstylist, Saadique Ryklief, will be travelling to Thailand for Miss Universe pageant on 16 December 2018, to work on Miss Universe South Africa Tamryn Green and reigning Miss Universe, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters. Tamaryn Green was crowned Miss South Africa 2018 at Sun Arena, in Pretoria last Sunday. (Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA)) Ryklief, who will be the only South African hair stylist at the finals, has a hair resume of global standing, having worked on Naomi Campbell, Charlize Theron, The Kardashians, Kelly Rowland, Princess Charlene of Monaco and Alicia Keys. Locally, he has worked on South Africa’s top celebrities including Boity, Pearl Thusi, Connie Ferguson, Ayanda Thabete, Leanne Dlamini, among others, and been the lead hair-stylist on leading magazine covers such as ELLE, Rooi Rose, Destiny, Marie Clare & Cosmopolitan. Most notably he has worked for British and Italian Vogue. “I am truly humbled to have been offered this opportunity to work at the Miss Universe pageant, thanks to Glamit Hot Hair & Beauty. The backstage hair championed by Farouk and CHI Global Educator Anna Cantu will be remarkable to witness. I look forward to personally being responsible for Tamryn Green and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters’ hair looks for the finale. I look forward to learning and showing my own signature techniques,” says Saadique Ryklief.

Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

Saadique’s opportunity to work at the Miss Universe pageant is due to CHI, being the sponsor of the hair of the pageant, contacted local distributor of CHI in South Africa, Glamit Hot Hair & Beauty, to send a hair stylist to the pageant due to the brand’s footprint in the country. He has worked on Tamryn Green and Demi Leigh Nel-Peters previously.

“We chose Saadique due to his impeccable work ethic, charismatic personality and innovative hairstyling techniques. We knew he would be the perfect ambassador for CHI South Africa and, most importantly, fit in well with the global CHI team backstage,” says Inge Peacock, Managing Director of Glamit Hot Hair & Beauty.

While Saadique cannot reveal the hair looks he will style, one can be certain that Tamryn Green and Demi Leigh Nel-Peters will look extraordinary.

The Miss Universe Pageant will air on 16 December 2018 at 16h00 GMT.