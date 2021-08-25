Long hair, who's this? Zozibini Tunzi flaunts her new hairstyle

Many people know her as a lady with short hair. However, the former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi shook many when she revealed her new hairstyle. The longest-reigning Miss Universe, who handed over her crown to Andrea Meza in May this year, is currently living her best life in the Maldives and the hairstyle she has suits her.

She is wearing long faux locks braids by Lajawi Midrand, the stylist that was the Miss South Africa pageant sponsor when she won the title in August 2019. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) When she entered Miss SA for the second time in 2019, having made it to the semi-finals in 2017, Tunzi wanted to embrace her naturalness, hence she competed with a short afro hair that she has kept until recently. “I came into this competition with my natural hair as a symbol of my firm belief in fair representation of any shape and form.