Long hair, who's this? Zozibini Tunzi flaunts her new hairstyle
Many people know her as a lady with short hair. However, the former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi shook many when she revealed her new hairstyle.
The longest-reigning Miss Universe, who handed over her crown to Andrea Meza in May this year, is currently living her best life in the Maldives and the hairstyle she has suits her.
She is wearing long faux locks braids by Lajawi Midrand, the stylist that was the Miss South Africa pageant sponsor when she won the title in August 2019.
When she entered Miss SA for the second time in 2019, having made it to the semi-finals in 2017, Tunzi wanted to embrace her naturalness, hence she competed with a short afro hair that she has kept until recently.
“I came into this competition with my natural hair as a symbol of my firm belief in fair representation of any shape and form.
“And so, through my win, I hope I have inspired people, even if just one person to be themselves at all times and to never compromise their identities, and to insert themselves in spaces where they feel that people like them do not belong,” she said when she has crowned Miss Universe in December 2019.
Her fans and followers can’t stop raving about her new hairdo. These are some of the best reactions.
Queen 🤎😍 Miss Zozibini Tunzi pic.twitter.com/1foagGn0ft— IG: Thabane Chamane (@Thabane_Chamane) August 22, 2021
Zozibini Tunzi’s new hairstyle suits her perfectly! I love it! 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/J9mcm9JhbO— Nicole Mariana (@niconalino) August 22, 2021