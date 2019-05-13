Beyoncé reveals dark hair. (Picture: Instagram)

Beyoncé has been full of surprises over past few weeks and on Friday she gave us yet another big surprise when she and hubby Jay-Z attended the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals in Texas with a brand new look.

The singer showed off her new hair colour. Bey has gone from her from her usual honey blonde look to dark brown with caramel highlights.

The "Formation" singer has worn her hair long, curly and blonde for many years, so the dramatic change was shocking to her fans.

Her new hair colour had the hive buzzing but in true Queen B style she rocked an outfit that only she can pull off.

She looked fierce in a full body skin tight jumpsuit, covering the star from head to toe (yes even her feet) in a black and red crescent mood print outfit. The outfit even included matching gloves.

The look was completed with a long black trench coat, black strappy heels and tiny black sunglasses.

Beyoncé's fans took to social media to share their thought on her new dark hair colour.

BEYONCÉ DYED HER HAIR DARK THIS IS NOT A DRILL GOD WHAT A MOMENT A MOMENT I WILL MEVER FORGET pic.twitter.com/LkknSS4npB — thiery🍄 (@thiery84435094) May 12, 2019

Dark hair Beyoncé is out here to murder us all!!! pic.twitter.com/EomsJXGghk — Ebbnfloww (@Ebbnfloww92) May 11, 2019

BEYONCÉ WITH DARK HAIR OMG ITS HAPPENINGGG😍😍😭 pic.twitter.com/vSWThgfEsO — ITZANTI (@itzbarbzz) May 12, 2019

Dark hair looks sooo good on Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/M0iU75cNLU — zorya🌜 (@virgoxlover) May 11, 2019



