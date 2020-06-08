LOOK: Boity shows off her natural hair and the internet thanks her for it

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Boity Thulo took to Instagram this weekend to show off her natural beauty. The multi-talented South African star is seen smiling and positively glowing in all her natural splendor - makeup free and showing off her natural hair. She captioned this at-home selfie saying: “MOOD because my hair is smiling back at me!” using the hashtag for all the natural hair ladies out there #NaturalHair #OwnYourThrone.

With her flawless skin and healthy shiny hair, we'd be smiling as well.

The post received only positive responses from her fans, including a message from Minni Dlamini simply saying, “Natural beauty”.

The TV-presenter embraces her natural beauty and has posted makeup free or natural hair images.

At the start of the lockdown she posted a picture captioning it: “Smile. Everything is going to be alright. #LockdownSelfies”. The star once again showed off her glowing skin with her hair wrapped in a bright patterned scarf.

Other local celebs have been enjoying some makeup free time as well and happily showing their fans their natural beauty.

A few days ago actress Minnie Dlamini encouraged women to “celebrate ourselves in our natural state”. She added, “So here I am 100% Natural 100% Exhausted 100%”.

South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha recently posted a picture captioned, “The world and the people in it will try and take a lot of things from you. Make sure your inner peace is not one of those ♥️ Gaurd your light baby” showing her short natural hair and glowing makeup-free skin.



