Conrows are super chic. (Picture: Instagram/jess_jessy.s)

You've probably heard naturalistas (someone who wears their hair naturally) use the term "protective styling". The purpose of a protective style is to protect the ends of your hair. This makes detangling easier as well as reducing breakage and shedding. Protective styles include braids, twists, bantu knots, faux locks and cornrows.

Cornrows are not only ultra slick, low-maintenance and always inst-ready.

A major plus is that you don't have to spend hours at the salon like you have to when doing single braids. We love the style we've seen popping up on our Instagram feeds.

From just a few simple rows to fine rows with intricate designs.

Here are a few fab cornrow styles.







