LOOK: Food for hair enters the chat

The new Ultimate Blends Hair Food range is available in watermelon flavour. Picture: Pexels/@Pixelme Stock Photography

Published 2h ago

The hair food we’ve been waiting for has arrived.

All my life, I’ve used a hair food but it was more like petroleum jelly with some scent.

Garnier decided to launch the ultimate hair food because when it comes to haircare, what you feed your hair is important if you want it to be nourished and healthy.

The Ultimate Blends Hair Food range in three blends, Coconut & Macadamia, Banana & Coconut, and Watermelon, looks and smells edible, but it’s not, so don’t be tempted to taste it.

It includes nourishing treatments designed to meet the needs of different hair types, including dry, fine, curly and coily hair.

The banana variant is for dry or damaged hair, as it contains ingredients such as coconut oil that help to strengthen and restore the hair.

The coconut and macadamia variant works better on curly or coily hair types, providing deep conditioning and nourishment.

The watermelon variant is for fine, flat hair, and is said to boost volume.

It’s good to see brands remaining consistent in their sustainability initiatives by launching not only vegan, but plant-based products with no silicon.

“We're committed to creating high-quality, sustainable products. With the Hair Food range, we're providing nourishing treatments that smell amazing and work wonders on all hair types,” says Ayanda Mackay of Garnier Skin & Hair.

Garnier boasts that the range also uses eco-friendly packaging, such as recyclable and 95% biodegradable materials, to help reduce waste and promote sustainability.

