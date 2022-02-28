LOOK: Gabrielle Union-Wade shows off her daughter’s natural hair

Parents need to teach their children from a young age about the beauty they possess. We live in a society where black people are still facing discrimination for the texture of their hair. Most of them have coily, coarse, curly and kinky hair, which does not fit European beauty standards. However, we are seeing a shift as more black people are taking pride in their unique hair types. Multi-award-winning actress Gabrielle Union-Wade is setting standards for her 3-year-old daughter Kaavia James Union Wade.

The “Mary Jane” star, who has been documenting her daughter’s childhood journey, took to Instagram to show off how much Kaaiva’s hair has grown. She shared a video of Kaaiva getting her hair washed, showing her bouncy afro combed out and the fresh lemonade braids she got. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) What Union-Wade is doing is commendable because her daughter will grow up loving her hair, knowing that it is beautiful. Unlike some of us, who started using cream relaxers from Grade 1 because our parents wanted us to have straight hair to make us feel beautiful.