LOOK: Katherine gives hubby Chris Pratt a haircut whilst in lockdown

Chris Pratt has done a DIY haircut whilst in lockdown, with the help of his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star enlisted the help of his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt to chop off his locks amidst the current quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to his Instagram stories to share a photo of Katherine working on his hair, he wrote: "Here we go! Time to chop it off!"

Katherine gets ready to give hubby Chris a chop. Picture: Instagram

And later, Chris took to the photo-sharing platform again to share an update, adding: "Must admit! Pretty damn good work by my wifey."

Chris reckons his wife did a pretty good job. Picture: Instagram Stories

Chris and Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their first child together, a brother or sister for Chris' seven-year-old son, Jack.

The happy news comes after Chris admitted his wife - who he tied the knot with in 2019 - will make "a great mum one day".

The 40-year-old actor said: "She has changed my life for the better in so many ways. My heart, my soul, my son I feel are all so safe with her. She's a great step mum. She's, God willing, going to be a great mum one day. She's got great parents, great siblings, she fills in all my many deficits. My nickname on these press tours is Yard Sale because I'm such a scatterbrain. And she doesn't mind helping me with that stuff. It's a good match."