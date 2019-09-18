Kendall Jenner models for Burberry at London Fashion Week. Picture: Reuters

On Monday, model Kendall Jenner previewed her blonde hair during the Burberry Spring/Summer 2020 show at London Fashion Week in London. We've become so used to seeing the other Kardashian/Jenner sisters change their hair, that no one even blinks an eye when they do.

Even though Jenner attended a few shows and events during New York Fashion Week, we didn't see her on the runway.

Kendall Jenner shows off her blonde hair at the Burberry show at London Fashion Week. Picture: Reuters

Which made her blonde appearance at the Burberry show even more surprising.

Her sisters often wear wigs to dramatically yet temporarily change the colour and styles of their naturally dark hair.

However the model's new hair definitely isn't a wig.

We got a closer look at her blonde strands when she posted a video on her Instagram stories.

Kendall Jenner's Instagram story shows her blonde hair. Picture: Kendall Jenner/Instagram



