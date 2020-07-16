LOOK: Kiki Layne's most iconic hairstyles
American actress Kiki Layne, who plays Nile in Netflix’s "The Old Guard", is hair goals.
Layne first rose to fame in 2018, following her splendid performance in the critically-acclaimed “If Beale Street Could Talk”. Not only does she know how to get into character, but she also knows how to look the part, too.
During "The Old Guard" virtual press tour, she looked fashionable - nothing new there. But her different hairstyles is what turned heads.
Layne always had a thing for dramatic hairstyles, whether it's thick braids or a big bun, she’s forever on-trend.
To celebrate the talent that she is, we look at some of her most iconic hairstyles.
Art and Film Gala
At the Art and Film Gala in 2018, she wore a straight cut bob.
To celebrate the talent that she is, we look at some of her most iconic hairstyles.
Art and Film Gala
At the Art and Film Gala in 2018, she wore a straight cut bob.
Kiki Layne rocking a straight cut bob. Picture: Instagram/@kikilayne.
International Women’s Day
At last year’s International Women’s Day event hosted by Essence, her hair was styled into neat Bantu knots.
International Women’s Day
At last year’s International Women’s Day event hosted by Essence, her hair was styled into neat Bantu knots.
Looking fabulous in Bantu knots. Picture: Instagram/@kikilayne.
Met Gala
The Met Gala 2019 was hers as she wore a tussle Gucci dress, matching it with a dramatic bun with a frontal fringe.
Met Gala
The Met Gala 2019 was hers as she wore a tussle Gucci dress, matching it with a dramatic bun with a frontal fringe.
All things fringe. Picture: Instagram/@kikilayne.
LACMA Art+Film Gala
She sure shut it down at last year's LACMA (Los Angeles County Museum of Art) Art+ Film gala with a dramatic updo by Larry Sims.
LACMA Art+Film Gala
She sure shut it down at last year's LACMA (Los Angeles County Museum of Art) Art+ Film gala with a dramatic updo by Larry Sims.
Two queens are better than one. Picture: Instagram/@kikilayne.
Layne is in the much-anticipated upcoming comedy, "Coming 2 America".
Layne is in the much-anticipated upcoming comedy, "Coming 2 America".