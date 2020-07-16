LOOK: Kiki Layne's most iconic hairstyles

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Layne always had a thing for dramatic hairstyles, whether it's thick braids or a big bun, she’s forever on-trend.



To celebrate the talent that she is, we look at some of her most iconic hairstyles.



Art and Film Gala



At the Art and Film Gala in 2018, she wore a straight cut bob.





Kiki Layne rocking a straight cut bob. Picture: Instagram/@kikilayne.



International Women’s Day



At last year’s International Women’s Day event hosted by Essence, her hair was styled into neat Bantu knots.





Looking fabulous in Bantu knots. Picture: Instagram/@kikilayne.



Met Gala



The Met Gala 2019 was hers as she wore a tussle Gucci dress, matching it with a dramatic bun with a frontal fringe.





All things fringe. Picture: Instagram/@kikilayne.



LACMA Art+Film Gala



She sure shut it down at last year's LACMA (Los Angeles County Museum of Art) Art+ Film gala with a dramatic updo by Larry Sims. She sure shut it down at last year's LACMA (Los Angeles County Museum of Art) Art+ Film gala with a dramatic updo by Larry Sims.



