Local rapper and fashion enthusiast, Nadia Nakai is hair goals.
The Ragga Ragga hit-maker is unapologetically bold when it comes to dramatic hairstyles.
From curly hair to extra long braids and colourful weaves, she’s always killing it.
The newly appointed brand ambassador of famous cognac brand seemingly can’t do without pronounced hair and these are some of our best Nadia Nakai hairdos.
Extra long braids
Nadia is that baddie who makes every hairstyle looks good. Last month, she rocked gold twists that mopped the floor. It must've taken hours getting it done but it was all worth it.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) on
The blonde baby
Her current hairstyle, a blonde curly weave with a fringe is one of our favourites. With this hair, Nadia looks like a doll and we're here for it!
View this post on Instagram
Maftown in route! 📷 @lashshotsstudios #NadiaNaked
A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) on
Go green
If there's one thing about Nadia is that she's unafraid of colour. We still can't decide which one suits her best between orange or green but because of colour popping, we'll go with green.
View this post on Instagram
Out at Zone 6 for the fam @djspeedsta_ 1 Annual Birthday Concert! 📷 @lashshotsstudios #NadiaNaked #28.06.19
A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) on
Nadia Nakai will be releasing an album titled Nadia Naked on 28 June this year.