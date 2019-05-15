Nadia Nakai is unafraid of going for bold hairstyles. Picture: Instagram.

Local rapper and fashion enthusiast, Nadia Nakai is hair goals.



The Ragga Ragga hit-maker is unapologetically bold when it comes to dramatic hairstyles.





From curly hair to extra long braids and colourful weaves, she’s always killing it.





The newly appointed brand ambassador of famous cognac brand seemingly can’t do without pronounced hair and these are some of our best Nadia Nakai hairdos.





Extra long braids





Nadia is that baddie who makes every hairstyle looks good. Last month, she rocked gold twists that mopped the floor. It must've taken hours getting it done but it was all worth it.









The blonde baby





Her current hairstyle, a blonde curly weave with a fringe is one of our favourites. With this hair, Nadia looks like a doll and we're here for it!









Go green





If there's one thing about Nadia is that she's unafraid of colour. We still can't decide which one suits her best between orange or green but because of colour popping, we'll go with green.









Nadia Nakai will be releasing an album titled Nadia Naked on 28 June this year.



