LOOK: Our favourite celebs rocking the colourful hair trend

Great hair is a big deal, especially for women. And a hairstyle can either make or break an outfit. In recent years, we’ve seen hairstyles transform. While weaves were popular a while ago, wigs are the latest trend. Wigs are easier to work with because unlike weaves, you can change them at any time. We’ve put together a list of some of the women in the entertainment industry who rock coloured wigs like no other. Sza Sza looks so good in coloured wigs. The American singer once shared a video on her Instagram wearing an orange curly wig styled By Jonathan Wright, a celebrity hair guru.

Megan Thee Stallion

When it comes to popping hair colour, hottie Meg never misses a beat. She’s currently rocking a blue bob wig, styled into Bantu knots at the front.

Nicki Minaj

She’s a Barbie, and there’s no denying it. It’s rare to find Nicki wearing dark hair. Pink and red are her favourite hair colours, but we love the yellow curls she had during her pregnancy photo shoot.

Bonang Matheba

She’s not too big on coloured hair but when she decides to switch up, she makes sure it turns heads. Bonang is still enjoying the long blonde wig but the red curly one she had during the “A very Bonang Year” countdown is our favourite.

Kamo Mphela

The amapiano singer and dancer loves showing off her inches more when she’s dancing. Our favourite looks are when she’s rocking the blonde wigs.

Pro tip: You too can wear different coloured wigs by dyeing them, but make sure it’s done by a professional to avoid any damages.