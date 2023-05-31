Independent Online
Wednesday, May 31, 2023

LOOK: Princess Charlene shows off her new hair colour at Monaco F1 Grand Prix

Princess Charlene of Monaco with blonde hair.

Princess Charlene of Monaco. Picture: EPA Guillaume Horcajuelo

Published 1h ago

Princess Charlene of Monaco, who has become known for her platinum-blonde hair, stepped out at the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix on Sunday, May 28, with a new look.

While she kept her signature short haircut, her hair is now a deep brown.

Wearing a navy floor-length dress with pleated rainbow-coloured bands from her favourite designer, The House of Akris, the former Olympic swimmer styled her hair in a sleek side-parting. She completed her look with a pair of navy Dior shoes and Prada sunglasses.

In April the princess was spotted at the Monaco Women's Forum Awards wearing a silver sleeveless dress from The House of Akris and with dark ash-blonde hair. At the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, she sported salt-and-pepper hair.

According to Geo News she first showed off her dark hair at the Maria Callas Awards dinner two weeks ago, but Sunday marked the first time she’s done so at a large public event.

The Grand Prix marked a relatively rare joint public appearance for Princess Charlene and Prince Albert.

The event was also attended by Grace Kelly’s granddaughter, Charlotte Casiraghi, who was accompanied by her husband, Dimitri Rassam, and her son Raphaël. Kelly’s grandson, Louis Ducruet, was there with his wife, Marie Chevallier.

Read the latest issue of IOL Fashion digital magazine here.

MonacoPrincess Charlene of MonacoRoyal FamilyFormula 1hair stylesHair Trends

Gerry Cupido
