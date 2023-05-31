LOOK: Princess Charlene shows off her new hair colour at Monaco F1 Grand Prix

Princess Charlene of Monaco, who has become known for her platinum-blonde hair, stepped out at the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix on Sunday, May 28, with a new look. While she kept her signature short haircut, her hair is now a deep brown.

Wearing a navy floor-length dress with pleated rainbow-coloured bands from her favourite designer, The House of Akris, the former Olympic swimmer styled her hair in a sleek side-parting. She completed her look with a pair of navy Dior shoes and Prada sunglasses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eleanor-Hope (@hshcharleneofmonaco) In April the princess was spotted at the Monaco Women's Forum Awards wearing a silver sleeveless dress from The House of Akris and with dark ash-blonde hair. At the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, she sported salt-and-pepper hair. According to Geo News she first showed off her dark hair at the Maria Callas Awards dinner two weeks ago, but Sunday marked the first time she’s done so at a large public event.