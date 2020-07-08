LOOK: Rich Mnisi rocks box braids
Word on the social media streets is that he is the most beautiful man in South Africa, and we couldn’t agree more.
Award-winning fashion designer Rich Mnisi continues to defy the social norms with his style.
The designer is always setting trend and recently he rocked long box braids.
When I’m down, and I feel like giving up, I think again. Shot by @aartverrips_official Hair by @jabumayisela
Styled by Jabu Mayisela, Mnisi's braids are black with well-layered edges.
He isn’t afraid of trying new things. We’ve seen him wear a mini leather skirt and he still looked good as ever.
Mnisi is a fan of men in dresses. In 2018, he styled and photographed Francis Buseko in a purple chic dress by Quiteria & George.
I’ve been meaning to revisit my photography for a few months now - just to recharge. I pulled a me me me and styled and shot this story titled WIDOW with muse @francisbuseko 💕💕💕 Needed new art for the apartment ☺️ Dress by @quiteria_george
He joins the likes of Billy Porter, who make any clothing item look good. At last year’s Oscar Awards, Porter walked the red carpet in a head-turning custom tuxedo gown created by an inclusive designer Christian Siriano.
Mnisi previously collaborated with Coca Cola where he created pleated skirts for both men and women.