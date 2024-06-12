LOOK: Rihanna shows off her naturally curly hair

From the bold red long hair she styled for the 2011 Met Gala to the honey-blonde pixie she most recently wore to announce her Fenty Hair range, we’ve seen Rihanna wear her hair in all sorts of creative styles. However, we rarely get to see her natural hair.

On Monday night, the billionaire businessman showed off her short cropped naturally curly light brown hair at the official launch of her hair care range in Los Angeles. Rihanna shows off her naturally curly hair. Picture: Instagram The 36-year-old ‘Umbrella’ singer stunned in an all-burgundy outfit which she accessorised with a statement ruby and diamond necklace. She styled an oversized leather jacket over a matching tank top with a leather skirt and pumps in the same tone.