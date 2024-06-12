LOOK: Rihanna shows off her naturally curly hair

From the bold red long hair she styled for the 2011 Met Gala to the honey-blonde pixie she most recently wore to announce her Fenty Hair range, we’ve seen Rihanna wear her hair in all sorts of creative styles.
However, we rarely get to see her natural hair.
On Monday night, the billionaire businessman showed off her short cropped naturally curly light brown hair at the official launch of her hair care range in Los Angeles.
The 36-year-old ‘Umbrella’ singer stunned in an all-burgundy outfit which she accessorised with a statement ruby and diamond necklace.
She styled an oversized leather jacket over a matching tank top with a leather skirt and pumps in the same tone.
Fenty Hair is set to officially launch on June 13. Rihanna announced the arrival of her latest line on Instagram last week, writing: “A new family is moving in! @fentyhair is pullin up and it's time to finally have the hair experience you've been waiting for. You know how much switching my hair up matters to me.”
Promising that her brand would serve people with “all types of hair”, she added: “I've had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural - so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need! It's time to play and get stronger by the style.”
