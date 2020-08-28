LOOK: SA hair artist recreates Cardi B’s pink heart-shaped buns
Nikiwe Dlova has re-created Cardi B’s hairstyle.
The Soweto-born hair art creative is one of Mzansi’s best known natural hair artists. She always finds a way to make hairstyles that are unique and creative.
She did a remake of Cardi’s pink heart-shaped buns that were styled by Tokyo Stylez, a transgender hairstylist and wigmaker originally from Omaha.
WATCH: Cardi B’s hairstyle that was re-created by Nikiwe Dlova
Taking to Instagram, Dlova shared a picture of her buns and said: “ @iamcardib and @tokyostylez were found shaking! Did an afro version of the hairstyle. I'll be doing a tutorial tomorrow on the #SavetheNight sessions, I posted the zoom link on my stories. I might also do a video for IGTV and YouTube #ownURcrown #hairstreetculture #cardib #cardibhairstyle.”
Look: A natural hair version of Cardi B’s hairstyle by Nikiwe Dlova
@iamcardib and @tokyostylez were found shaking! 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣 Did an afro version of the hairstyle 😉 I'll be doing a tutorial tomorrow on the #SavetheNight sessions, I posted the zoom link on my stories. I might also do a video for IGTV and YouTube #ownURcrown #hairstreetculture #cardib #cardibhairstyle
It wasn’t the first time she has done a daring hairstyle. Dlova also styled Boity’s hair for the cover of Glamour May/June issue.
My first magazine cover!! When I found out I was going to do @boity hair I couldn't believe it!! And to be part of her 30th birthday gift it's even better!! Thank you to them team for this one!! Really proud 😁 @glamour_sa Editor in Chief @nontando58 Photography @stevetanchel Fashion Director @bassonjason Fashion Editor @miraleibowitz Hair @nix_indamix @ownurcrown Make up @carolinegreeff #ownURcrown #hairstreetculture #GlamxBoity #braidsgang
She also collaborated with Reebok to do a graduation-hat looking-like hairstyle that could hold a sneaker.
Here’s more of her best hairstyles:
Quarantine style
In the early stages of the lockdown, Dlova created a “Home” crown to encourage people to stay at home because then, it wasn’t safe to go out.
The Ghana bride
Taking inspiration from the West African culture, she created a braided headpiece with adinkra symbols from Ghana.