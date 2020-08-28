LOOK: SA hair artist recreates Cardi B’s pink heart-shaped buns

Nikiwe Dlova has re-created Cardi B’s hairstyle.

The Soweto-born hair art creative is one of Mzansi’s best known natural hair artists. She always finds a way to make hairstyles that are unique and creative.

She did a remake of Cardi’s pink heart-shaped buns that were styled by Tokyo Stylez, a transgender hairstylist and wigmaker originally from Omaha.

WATCH: Cardi B’s hairstyle that was re-created by Nikiwe Dlova

Taking to Instagram, Dlova shared a picture of her buns and said: “ @iamcardib and @tokyostylez were found shaking! Did an afro version of the hairstyle. I'll be doing a tutorial tomorrow on the #SavetheNight sessions, I posted the zoom link on my stories. I might also do a video for IGTV and YouTube #ownURcrown #hairstreetculture #cardib #cardibhairstyle.”