Nikiwe Dlova, one of the best natural hair art creative in Mzansi. Picture: Instagram/@nix_indamix.
LOOK: SA hair artist recreates Cardi B’s pink heart-shaped buns

By Thobile Mazibuko Time of article published 4h ago

Nikiwe Dlova has re-created Cardi B’s hairstyle.

The Soweto-born hair art creative is one of Mzansi’s best known natural hair artists. She always finds a way to make hairstyles that are unique and creative.

She did a remake of Cardi’s pink heart-shaped buns that were styled by Tokyo Stylez, a transgender hairstylist and wigmaker originally from Omaha.

WATCH: Cardi B’s hairstyle that was re-created by Nikiwe Dlova

Ya like my hair ?

Taking to Instagram, Dlova shared a picture of her buns and said: “ @iamcardib and @tokyostylez were found shaking! Did an afro version of the hairstyle. I'll be doing a tutorial tomorrow on the #SavetheNight sessions, I posted the zoom link on my stories. I might also do a video for IGTV and YouTube #ownURcrown #hairstreetculture #cardib #cardibhairstyle.”

Look: A natural hair version of Cardi B’s hairstyle by Nikiwe Dlova

It wasn’t the first time she has done a daring hairstyle. Dlova also styled Boity’s hair for the cover of Glamour May/June issue.

She also collaborated with Reebok to do a graduation-hat looking-like hairstyle that could hold a sneaker.

Here’s more of her best hairstyles:

Quarantine style

In the early stages of the lockdown, Dlova created a “Home” crown to encourage people to stay at home because then, it wasn’t safe to go out.

The Ghana bride

Taking inspiration from the West African culture, she created a braided headpiece with adinkra symbols from Ghana.

