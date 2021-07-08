LOOK: Sho Madjozi trades her signature braids for sleek blonde hair

Local rapper Sho Madjozi is known for her signature colourful braids, but now the “Huku” star has done a complete 360 by trading them in for an altogether different look. Taking to her IG stories, Madjozi showed her more than 1.2m Instagram followers how she transformed into a blonde, and the transition was done by hairstylist Damien Botha at Sandton-based hair salon Franco International Hair.

While taking her fans through the process, Madjozi showed off her natural hair after the braids were removed, saying “let the record show that I used to have nice hair before.” Botha then took to dyeing her hair, and she revealed that she’s never dyed her hair before.

Madjozi’s decision to go blonde must have been something she decided on her own, joking “mum also texting me now, who showed her my story?”

After the transformation was complete, the rapper surprised her make-up artist and brother with her new look. Suffice to say, their reactions weren’t what she expected. Whether her fans are feeling her new look remains to be seen. Madjozi ended her stories with a poll on what they thought about her new hairstyle.

The transformation is complete. Picture: @shomadjozi/IG stories Let’s hope the little ones don’t get any ideas, as her braids are a favourite among her younger fans who often clamour to get their hair done while asking for “Sho Madjozi” braids.