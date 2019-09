The Harpers’ Bazaar icons party was attended by Normani, Zendaya, Christy Turlington, Courtney Love, Vanessa Hudgens, Tiffany Haddish, Madelaine Petsch, Jameela Jamil and Bebe Rexha

,naming just a few. But it was Alicia Keys who was unapologetic

about bringing drama to the party as she rocked up wearing the most daring, yet beautiful hair.