Get creative with your baby hairs for different looks. Picture: Gerry Cupido

I’ve never paid much attention to my baby hairs until I saw how creative my daughter was with hers. Then I discovered the #EdgesOnFleek hashtag and I was blown away.

From intricate swirls and to simpler sweeps, it’s amazing to see the difference laid down edges makes to a hairstyle.

A boring high ponytail or bun can easily be taken to another level if you did something, anything, with your baby hairs.

A short haircut is transformed when baby hairs are laid down into simple waves.

You might have short baby hairs that stick up or keep your hairline looking frizzy when the rest of your hair is sleeked back. Brushing those fine hairs down and pulling them back can damage and break it even more.

Laying your edges results in a neat, slick finish.

Keeping your edges simple is sophisticated while the more creative swirls and curls are playful and edgy.

There are some ladies who tend to go a bit overboard but hey, it’s easy to go wild when the options are limitless.

Even if your baby hairs are very fine, you can include a few strands of your other hair to achieve the desired look.

Your tools to get the look is simply a small brush (a toothbrush will do nicely), water and gel.

To get started, you’ll need to spray some water on to your brush and a bit on your hairline. Then apply just very little gel to your hair and brush the hairs forward but not completely straight down on to your forehead. For beginners start with simple sweeps otherwise get creative with twirls and waves. For extra hold, you can apply an edge controlling paste.

Here are a few ideas to inspire the beginners or the ladies looking to try new styles.







