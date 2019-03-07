Tracee Ellis Ross rocks a simple bun at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Picture: Reuters)

You're a naturalista and fully embrace your coils and curls. Wearing your hair naturally allows you the freedom to leave your corkscrew curls untamed or to puff your hair out into a glorious afro.

When it's time to do a protective style, the options are endless. From long or short braids and twists to cornrows and bantu knots, protective styles instantly transform your look.

Being a curly haired girl, I often find myself in a position where I'm invited to a wedding or formal/smart event and have no idea what to do with my hair. This is my go-to style.

I love wearing my hair big and wild but for those types of occasions, I like to go for a more sophisticated look. One that doesn't require a blowout!

An updo gives any look a more formal look and my go-to place for hairstyle inspo is Instagram.

Here are some stylish updo's I found on the 'gram.



