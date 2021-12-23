LOOK: Zozibini Tunzi shows off new hairstyles
Stylist Thobeka Maduna Mbane understood the assignment when she styled former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi.
Tunzi, who is known for rocking her signature short hair went bold this festive season.
Dazzling in Ezokhetho designs, the Tsulu-born star looked ravishing in outfits that were complemented by stunning hairstyles.
Tunzi wore a pink double-breasted dress with blue stripes from the Ezekhetho izimbokodo ‘22 collection.
She rocked pom-poms on the hair. For the next look, she wore a navy blue blazer and completed it with a big bun.
Our favourite look is where she wore a cream white top and a beaded collar necklace. She rocked with horn braids, also done by Lajawi Hair.
“The Summer solstice, as we celebrate the Sun of God in the southern hemisphere. It’s all about energy and the force it enlightens us, the power we need to empower our minds with the light of God, which is the power we need to empower ourselves with lots of vitamin D which protects us against the Disease of this world’s madness. #thesungoddes @zozitunzi from Mpumakoloni where the sun rises,” said Lajawi Hair in an Instagram post.
Afropologie was responsible for the hairpieces for Tunzi’s hair. Inkaturah supplied the hair accessories.