LOOK: Zozibini Tunzi shows off new hairstyles

Stylist Thobeka Maduna Mbane understood the assignment when she styled former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi. Tunzi, who is known for rocking her signature short hair went bold this festive season.

Dazzling in Ezokhetho designs, the Tsulu-born star looked ravishing in outfits that were complemented by stunning hairstyles. Tunzi wore a pink double-breasted dress with blue stripes from the Ezekhetho izimbokodo ‘22 collection. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andile Mthembu (@andilemthembu) She rocked pom-poms on the hair. For the next look, she wore a navy blue blazer and completed it with a big bun.