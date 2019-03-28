Lupita Nyong'o made an appearance at 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' on March 18, 2019 in New York City. Pic: Bang Showbiz BANG MEDIA INTERNATIONAL FAMOUS PICTURES 28 HOLMES ROAD LONDON NW5 3AB UNITED KINGDOM tel +44 (0) 02 7485 1005 email: [email protected]

Lupita Nyong'o's different hairstyles in 'Us' "represent her as a woman". The 36-year-old actress plays the lead character in Jordan Peele's much-anticipated horror movie, which follows the story of a family faced with their worst nightmare when they return to the mother's childhood home.

According to the star's hairstylist Camille Friend, Lupita's hair looks were created to be "modern" and "natural" for her two roles as Adelaide Wilson and Red.

Speaking to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, Friend said: "Jordan is one of the best filmmakers of our time. He's really an awesome, awesome guy. I can't wait to do another film with him, but a lot of my dialogue for Lupita's look was really with her.

"We came up with the sisterlock hairstyle because she wanted to do something that was natural, plus I love it because it's nothing that has been seen on camera before.

"We're always trying to push the envelope and do things that are different, even within the natural [hair] genre. It represents her as a woman. It's really modern and what people are doing now."

Friend also explained that she was constantly experimenting with different styles using wigs because the director wanted a "bad look" for every "good" one they created.

She added: "One thing that was interesting about 'Us,' we had to save so many looks. Say Lupita was in her 'good look' -- we had to have somebody in her 'bad look' because Jordan always wanted someone over her shoulder."

Lupita - who hit the film's press tour in bold outfits incorporating different coloured contact lenses - previously revealed that she has been debuting risky outfit choices because it represents her roles.

Opening up about her wardrobe she said: "Why not, a horror film is a really good excuse to be weird."