Make an edible hair mask using eggs and bananas

It’s the Easter season, meaning egg hunting is underway but there won't be much of that since the nation is under lockdown.

However, there is something interesting you can do for your hair using eggs, bananas and coconut milk-and edible hair mask.

What's good about this protein hair smoothie is that it is lactose free and should there be any remainders that have not been used on the hair (only if it's still in the kitchen bowl and has not been transferred into a pump bottle) , you can still make a nice snack afterwards.

Eggs are very beneficial when it comes to hair growth. They er adicates dryness and breakage of the hair while improving its elasticity.

Since they are rich in potassium, natural oils, carbohydrates and vitamins, which help soften the hair and protect the hair's natural elasticity, bananas are great for your hair and scalp. They improve manageability and shine, prevent and control dandruff.

Bananas prevent dandruff. Picture: Pexels.

Coconut milk on the other side helps slow down hair loss. It also restores dry hair and scalp.

To make a protein hair smoothie you will need 1 egg,1 banana and 100ml coconut milk.Mix all the ingredients together. Pour a small amount into pump bottle. Use on wet hair a pre-shampoo mask. Leave on for 10 - 15 minutes before rinsing and the shampoo the hair as normal.

The leftover mixture you can fry in a pan. Cook until the texture is fluffy. The heat brings out the sweetness of the banana. It makes a wonderful warm breakfast or even as a sweet treat after dinner.