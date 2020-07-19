Make the most of lockdown without your hairdresser
Although salons are open, most people are still skeptical about getting their hair done, especially in Gauteng, where the numbers are very high.
But just because you’re home most of the time, it is no excuse to neglect your hair.
To help you steer you clear of bad hair days, here’s how you can take care of your crown without your hairdresser.
Keep your hair clean
Never skip a wash day, and if you feel like it’s too cold, dry shampoo should be your friend. Try the Batiste dry shampoo which is suitable for natural hair, wigs, weaves, wefts, dreads, hair extensions, cornrows, and braids.
Moisturise
Dry hair easily breaks and to avoid such, make sure your hair is well nourished. If you have natural hair, spray it with water before applying any oil so that all the nutrients can be absorbed. if your hair is experiencing some damage, use Sta-Sof-Fro coconut oil.
Wear protective styles
To avoid the damage caused by the harsh winter weather, make sure you wear protective hairstyles such as benny and betty, wigs, or whatever you’re comfortable with. Should you go for benny and betty, make sure it's not too tight as that may cause damage on your scalp.
Cover up
Wear a satin doek or bonnet before going to bed. It will not only help your hair to stay neat but it will keep in all the nutrients.
Pro tip: Always massage your scalp instead of scratching when itchy.