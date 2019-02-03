Matitimane Sibuya (middle) posing with his models. Picture: Supplied.

All things hair were happening at 1 Fox Junction where Dark and Lovely recently held the 2018 Golden Scissors Awards



Designed for professional hairstylists, the Golden Scissors Awards are a platform for South African hairstylists to showcase their talent and how creative they can be with hair.





Jungle Queen hairstyles. Hosted by Mpho Popps, 2018 Golden Scissors Awards were themed War Style and topping them all was Johannesburg hairstylist, Matitimane Sibuya who turned heads with hishairstyles.





Sibuya has been in the hair industry for 19 years and first entered the Golden Scissors Awards in 2009.





The Jungle Queen. Picture: Supplied.





“It’s been a long time since I’ve been wanting this trophy. Having been entering since 2009, this means a lot to me because it shows how much I have grown from where I was back then."





“The jungle queen was inspired by nature. I believe that nature offers some sort of peace and if you want tranquillity, then the jungle is the best place to be,” says Sibuya.





If you think you’re a dope hairstylist and would like to take on a challenge, entries for the 2019 Golden Scissors Awards are open, visit goldenscissors.co.za for more information



