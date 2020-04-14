Miley Cyrus FaceTimed her hairstylist for tips on how to cut her own hair

Miley Cyrus FaceTimed her hairstylist for tips on cutting her own hair, after she recently made a mistaking in trimming her own bangs.

The 'Slide Away' hitmaker has been staying at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, but was in desperate need of hair help after she attempted to cut her own bangs and was left unhappy with the result.

Instead of going it alone the second time, Miley called on celebrity hairstylist Sally Hershberger for assistance, who contacted her over FaceTime to talk through the process of trimming her locks.

Sally told POPSUGAR: "Miley called and also commented on my Instagram post to let me know that she had butchered her bangs. The initial issue was that Miley's bangs were too short and because she used thinning shears, her bangs started to pop up."

On the call, Miley went in to trim her bangs for the second time, with Sally guiding her the whole way through.