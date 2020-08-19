Minnie Dlamini dragged for calling hairstyle ’ghetto’

Local actress and TV host, Minnie Dlamini found herself on the wrong side of Twitter on Tuesday night because of hair. The sports presenter caught smoke for labelling black hair as “ghetto”. Using her social media platforms, Mrs Jones posted pictures of herself wearing Bantu knots with the caption: “I can go from lady to ghetto in a second #BantuKnots.” View this post on Instagram I can go from lady to ghetto in a second 💋 #BantuKnots A post shared by Minnie (@minniedlamini) on Aug 18, 2020 at 9:37am PDT People on Instagram let her be, but on Twitter, they wouldn’t let it slide when she said: “Just because it's ghetto, doesn't mean it's not fabulous. Loving my #BantuKnots.” Just because it's ghetto, doesn't mean it's not fabulous 💎 Loving my #BantuKnots pic.twitter.com/ai0khq0ldB — Minnie Dlamini Jones (@MinnieDlamini) August 18, 2020 Nokubonga Martins replied to Minnie’s tweet by saying: “There is nothing ghetto about this hairstyle, Minnie. It’s your hair. Your natural hair that does not make it ghetto.” There is nothing ghetto about this hairstyle, Minnie. It’s your hair. Your natural hair, that does not make it ghetto . https://t.co/mQJau2yLlg — Nokubonga Martins. (@Feministhoe_) August 18, 2020 Another Twitter user, Amahle Ngcobo said: “Umhle (you’re beautiful) Minnie as always but please be careful not to classify our African hair and hairstyle as a ghetto in your huge platforms. There might be black girls who are still struggling to love their natural hair and seeing it being labelled as ghetto won't do them good. I love you though.”

Umhle Minnie as always ❤but plz be careful not to classify our african hair and hairstyle as getto in your huge platforms because there might be black girls who are still struggling to love their natural hair and seeing it being labeled as getto won't do them good. I ❤ u though — Amahle Ngcobo (@amahlengcobo_98) August 18, 2020

Now, one might think that Tweeps are overreacting over Minnie’s caption, but the reality is, black hair has been considered as unprofessional for so long. Even in some schools, there are still policies that discriminate against black hair.

For example, in 2016, pupils at Pretoria Girls’ High had to protest against their school policy because those with afro were told that their hair is inappropriate.

The protest which started on the weekend continued to Monday after pupils with afro were instructed to chemically straighten their hair. Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi intervened.

Another incident happened in Texas where a teenage boy named DeAndre Arnold was told he could not walk in his high school graduation ceremony unless he cuts his dreadlocks to meet the school district's dress code. The matter which was taken to court in January this year got a ruling on Monday, August 17 that the school district’s hair policy is discriminatory.

Here are more reactions from Minnie's tweet.

We feed into racism and hair discrimination when we say things like this. Absolutely nothing is ghetto about natural black hair styles - whether that’s Bantu knots, locs, braids, etc. We need to destroy this notion. https://t.co/gnkUvT3vq8 — TONI TONE (@t0nit0ne) August 18, 2020

I like Minnie man but this kind of thinking is the reason why African hairstyles aren't allowed in schools and are considered "ghetto" https://t.co/TMbjv3or6O — Nomcebo 🦋 (@nomy_mashego) August 18, 2020

Minnie’s caption is deeply disappointing and hurtful to every black girl who has been labeled ghetto for their natural hair. — IG: thefruitychapters (@lwan_dile) August 18, 2020