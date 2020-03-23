Music aside, Busiswa's braids are giving us life

The mother of one has an elite sense of fashion, especially when it comes to daring hairstyles. If it's not bright and dramatic braids, then its beaded and stylish cornrows. To celebrate her majesty, we take a look at Busiswa's hottest hairstyles.

The colourful fringe South African singer-songwriter and poet Busiswa Gqulu, who is known for her catchy vocals, is not just a musician but a fashionista too.





For her recent Afroblend Nights at Granddaddy, Lusaka in Zambia, Busiswa rocked colourful fringe braids with rings.









Ivy park braids

At the Ivy ParkxAdidas launch last year. Busiswa rocked Ivy Park braids that were identical to those of Beyonce. Did we also mention that she's the only Mzansi celeb who received the whole collection from Bey?









Beaded rows





At Joburg Afropunk 2019, Busiswa arrived in colourful beaded circular cornrows.









Pom-pom bun





For the True Love December issue, the "Ngoku" hit-maker styled her hair in a cornrows+pom-pom bun.





Cleopatra braids





The Cleopatra braids with gold, white and timber beads is one of our favourite hairstyles.



















