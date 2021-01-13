Natural hair trends to look out for in 2021

This year, natural hair continues to be at the forefront of fashion and beauty as more and more women embrace their curls, kinks and coils. This is according to natural hair care and fragrance creators Halo Heritage, the company that brought Boity Pink Sapphire and the Boity Haircare Collection to the market. 2020 was a big year for braids and other protective styles, particularly DIY styles and techniques that could be done at home. In 2021, we expect more styles that are easy to achieve without professional help, as well as those that last longer and embrace decades gone by. While public events and gatherings may be on hold for now, there is no reason why women cannot try these stylish and popular hair trends for 2021 at home.

Here are a few trends to look out for and how Boity Thulo rocks the looks.

Long braids or twists

For those planning on combining a chic new look with a protective style in 2021, long and braided is the way to go. “Long braids and twists are not only highly protective and uber cool, but they add a retro spin to a classic and versatile look. Add some hair accessories to dress up your look and take it from day to night,” says Boity.

Natural texture

Natural texture is on-trend as many women are learning about and exploring their natural hair. It’s no wonder that embracing natural hair and its unique textures were all the rage in 2020 and the new year will be no different. Boity says: “While naturally textured hair is hardly a new trend, embracing natural kinks and curls is new to many as women around the world continue to look at their hair in a more positive and healthy way. Change is good, and this year, it’s all about changing mindsets to embrace the beauty of natural, textured hair.”

Bantu knots

For those times when it’s all about style and convenience, Bantu knots are the way to go. Bantu knots have redefined the protective hairstyle game while still being distinctively and effortlessly cool and stylish. It is a great protective hairstyle that combines tradition with contemporary style. It’s easy for people to do at home and is set to increase in popularity as people stay home and do their hair themselves.

When in doubt, protective hairstyles are the way to go

Protective hairstyles work to seal in moisture, which is vital when maintaining healthy hair and retaining growth. The low manipulation of these hairstyles is also beneficial for hair growth as there is no need to comb or brush your hair.