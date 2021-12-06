Oops, she did it again: Gorilla Glue Girl claims her hair is falling out after she dyed it

It’s not even a year since she was saved from the hair ordeal, yet she’s already putting harsh chemicals on her hair. Tessica Brown, the lady who made headlines in February for putting Gorilla Glue Spray on her hair, has done it again.

She took to Instagram to share a video of her hair falling out after she dyed it. “I decided that I would still wear my real hair. But when I looked at it, you know I had grey hair here, grey hair there. So me thinking my hair is strong enough to take chemicals, dude, no, it wasn’t. I put the dye on, jumped in the shower and rinsed it off. And as I’m rinsing it off, my hair started coming off,” she says in the video.

She then took off the towel covering her hair and gently pulled on her hair, which came out. People who commented on her post condemned her. They said she should give her hair a break, especially after what it had gone through to have the Gorilla Glue removed.

“I feel bad for you, but you’ve got to give your hair a break!!!! It’s ok to let it breathe! No chemicals, no heat, just let it be!!! I’m hoping it will recover quickly, and you’ll give it a break,” commented @v.campbell_. Others questioned her integrity because the hair on the comb and the hair she claims fell off during the shower are not the same. In fact, the one she says fell off in the shower looks like extensions.