Oscar winner 'Hair Love' is a short film every little girl should watch









Hair Love is all about celebrating black hair. Picture: Sony.

About two weeks ago, I came across a video on Facebook about a girl who had a huge afro but didn't know how to style it. I watched it till the end because during my spare time, I enjoy watching short videos on the internet - little did I know that the video would actually win an award. At the 2020 Academic Awards held at Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, California, United States on Monday morning, 'Hair Love', a short film directed by Matthew A. Cherry and produced by Karen Rupert Toliver won Best Animated Short Film.

Karen Rupert Toliver, the producer of the film with Matthew A. Cherry, the director. Picture: Twitter.





'Hair Love', a film that celebrates and embraces black hair is about a young girl who struggles with her coarse natural hair. After failing to learn how to style it from a YouTube channel she turns to her father, who also struggles but eventually gets it right. All this happens while her mother is in hospital, battling with cancer.









"It was important to get this story out there and we are so grateful to Sony Pictures Animation for their generous support in helping us make that happen. They have championed it from its early stages and we cannot wait to share the project with the world," said Cherry in an earlier statement





In 2016, Cherry already had the idea for the film and thought it was worthy of an Oscar. Three years later, the dream comes to life.



