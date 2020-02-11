About two weeks ago, I came across a video on Facebook about a girl who had a huge afro but didn't know how to style it. I watched it till the end because during my spare time, I enjoy watching short videos on the internet - little did I know that the video would actually win an award.
At the 2020 Academic Awards held at Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, California, United States on Monday morning, 'Hair Love', a short film directed by Matthew A. Cherry and produced by Karen Rupert Toliver won Best Animated Short Film.
Karen Rupert Toliver, the producer of the film with Matthew A. Cherry, the director. Picture: Twitter.