P Diddy pays barber R86K a day for haircut

Sean Diddy Combs. Picture: Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Published 43m ago

American rapper and record producer P Diddy reveals that he spends $5000 a day for his grooming service, roughly R86K when converted to rands.

In a video posted by The Shade Room on Instagram, Diddy, real name Sean Combs, is seen getting groomed by his barber.

“This is my barber, and I share him with the world. He’s one of the best. I need my hair done every five minutes. My daily price is $5000, and I’m just telling you all the truth because that’s my barber, Marcus.”

He continues to tell him that he loves him and that he shouldn’t take less than $1000 for his services; he must know his worth.

The hip hop mogul, who recently turned 53, had people talking about whether his cut is worth that price.

While some said it’s expensive, Instagram user @johncotton3 explained that the barber is always on call, hence the price.

“He is getting 1k to be on call 24 hours, seven days a week. To cut hair in all kinds of cars, planes, bathrooms the most annoying places you could imagine with bullsh*t light, not to mention the client is moving all over the place, on the phone, in and out of the chair, while trying to produce a fire cut, and you probably got 15-20 minutes on this cut. Yeah, I’ll take 2k. Know your worth!”

Diddy attended the Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles on November 12, where he also performed. He wore a Dolce & Gabbana charcoal grey beat-fit double-breasted suit and black velvet slippers.

