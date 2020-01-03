Madjozi responded to a tweet from local comedian and TV presenter Siv Ngesi who asked her to change her style to something more friendly. Picture: @ShoMadjozi/Twitter
'Huku' rapper Sho Madjozi has come to the rescue as frustrated folks flooded her Twitter timeline a week ago with pleads of desperation as their children get ready for school. 

Many parents begged her to change her hair as their young children modelled their hairstyles on her colourful creations. Not one to leave her fans in the dark, she finally posted a video of her wearing simple school-friendly braids.

Madjozi responded to a tweet from local comedian and TV presenter Siv Ngesi who asked her to change her style to something more friendly.


She then posted a picture of herself sporting box braids.


And followed up with a video of her showing off her new look, saying "Knotless. It must look like it's coming from the scalp. Simple. Gorgeous."


The post has already received more than 103K views, with parents thanking her for her thoughtfulness.





Sho Madjozi ended 2019 on a heartbreaking note with the passing of her younger sister. She took a break from performing but ended the year with a fire performance at Fact Durban Rocks.