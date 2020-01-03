Parents asked and Sho Madjozi delivers with school-friendly hairstyle
Dear @ShoMadjozi , my neice wants your hair style and schools are opening soon! Please can you change your hairstyle to something “school friendly”. love uncle— Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) January 2, 2020
This is going to be the mood of the school year. Box braids. KNOTLESS. pic.twitter.com/Z6luInAryh— #JohnCena (@ShoMadjozi) January 2, 2020
Lol you guys are so silly. I’ll post this when it’s time to go back to school ❤️😊 I got you pic.twitter.com/bZWcbLcJJS— #JohnCena (@ShoMadjozi) January 2, 2020
My girls really enjoyed their funky braids this festive thanks to you and your colorful style. They are coming off on the 10th though and we are going back to natural ❤️— Busi (@Poetic_Fashion) January 2, 2020
Yhuuu Aunty Maya.. Aowa... A new one before school opens eish.. A memo must be sent to the hair stylists. 🤣🤣🤣😂📝📝📝.— Reign_Queen (@Mmapula_Somo) January 2, 2020
Thank you 😊 because yeah 😂😂😂😂😂 you started a beautiful trend this festive.— Didimalo Molefe (@DidimaloM) January 2, 2020