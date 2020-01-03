Parents asked and Sho Madjozi delivers with school-friendly hairstyle









Madjozi responded to a tweet from local comedian and TV presenter Siv Ngesi who asked her to change her style to something more friendly. Picture: @ShoMadjozi/Twitter

'Huku' rapper Sho Madjozi has come to the rescue as frustrated folks flooded her Twitter timeline a week ago with pleads of desperation as their children get ready for school. Many parents begged her to change her hair as their young children modelled their hairstyles on her colourful creations. Not one to leave her fans in the dark, she finally posted a video of her wearing simple school-friendly braids.

Madjozi responded to a tweet from local comedian and TV presenter Siv Ngesi who asked her to change her style to something more friendly.





Dear @ShoMadjozi , my neice wants your hair style and schools are opening soon! Please can you change your hairstyle to something “school friendly”. love uncle — Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) January 2, 2020





She then posted a picture of herself sporting box braids.





This is going to be the mood of the school year. Box braids. KNOTLESS. pic.twitter.com/Z6luInAryh — #JohnCena (@ShoMadjozi) January 2, 2020





And followed up with a video of her showing off her new look, saying "Knotless. It must look like it's coming from the scalp. Simple. Gorgeous."





Lol you guys are so silly. I’ll post this when it’s time to go back to school ❤️😊 I got you pic.twitter.com/bZWcbLcJJS — #JohnCena (@ShoMadjozi) January 2, 2020





The post has already received more than 103K views, with parents thanking her for her thoughtfulness.





My girls really enjoyed their funky braids this festive thanks to you and your colorful style. They are coming off on the 10th though and we are going back to natural ❤️ — Busi (@Poetic_Fashion) January 2, 2020





Yhuuu Aunty Maya.. Aowa... A new one before school opens eish.. A memo must be sent to the hair stylists. 🤣🤣🤣😂📝📝📝. — Reign_Queen (@Mmapula_Somo) January 2, 2020





Thank you 😊 because yeah 😂😂😂😂😂 you started a beautiful trend this festive. — Didimalo Molefe (@DidimaloM) January 2, 2020









