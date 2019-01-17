Kylie Jenner rocking blue hair. Picture: Instagram.

Pastel shades are a summer thing and what better way to enjoy the summer days than in dramatic blue hair. At first, you might be sceptical but just brave it up and go for it. If our favourite celebs can do it, so can you.



International colour director at Rush Hair, Chris Williams noticed the pastel shade trend among international stars such as Cardi B, Kylie Jenner and Lady Gaga, and declared it 'one of hottest hues for 2019'.





"If we were in any doubt over which colour we'll be seeing most in the year ahead, we only need to look at rainbow-haired celebrities for inspiration.





“ Blue is a statement of intent in all its various hues; I think that it may be no coincidence that many of the celebrity women spearheading this look are also women who are very well-known for their families, relationships and associations,” Williams said as he was speaking exclusively to FEMAIL.





At the Golden Globe Awards recently held in Las Angeles, Lady Gaga rocked light blue from head to toe, lighting up the red carpet with her blue bun that matched her dress.





Everything blue: Lady Gaga. Picture: Instagram.





Kylie Jenner stepped into the new year with blue hair. We can't even say it's the 'new year, new hair' vibe because she's always been experimental with her hair.





Blue hair don't care: Kylie Jenner. Picture: Instagram.





Vibrant hair colours were made for Cardi, she must continue serving the looks.





The blue matter: Cardi B. Picture: Instagram.





Source: Mail Online