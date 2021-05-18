P.Diddy's self-love Sundays has Mzansi fans asking why Americans wash their hair in the kitchen sink

American rapper P.Diddy shared his tips on how he washes his hair but fans are more concerned about hygiene.

On an Instagram post, the star posted a video washing his hair with a caption, self-love Sundays.

In the video he can be heard saying, “when I rinse my hair I use cold water, hot water dries out my hair”.

A professional hairstylist agreed with the cold rinse theory, saying this is true.

“I always rinse my clients hair out in cold water.

“It seals the cuticle.”

However, some followers were more concerned about hygiene than the tip.

South African actress Samkelo Ndlovu asked “why do Americans wash their hair in the kitchen sink?”

“I never understood this. Hygiene out the window then?”

Followed by broadcaster Mpho Letsholonyane who had the same question.

“In the kitchen sink vele? Being hygienic is also self love.”

We know what the shower is for: washing our bodies.

So, it isn’t strange that we would wash other parts of our bodies there such as our scalp and hair.

For some people the challenge with washing their hair in the sink is due, primarily, to concerns about hygiene.

However, it seems like some people had no problem with hair in the kitchen.

Comedian DRUSKI says, “I can't wait to be this rich & take baths in my kitchen sink”.

While actress Elise Neal also joined in and said, “make it happen Diddy, we all do the hair wash in the kitchen sink”.