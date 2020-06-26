PICS: 5 best hairstyles of the week

Most salons are back in business and that means people are pampering themselves with new looks.



For most women, their hairstyle determines their mood as well as their wardrobe. If your hair is messy, chances are, you’re likely to have a “bad day” but if you look good, you feel good and do good.



Below are the top five hairstyles that stood out the most, this week.

Nikiwe Dlova

Hair art creative, Dlova enjoys playing with hair. This week, she did a faux locks crown with a mini tree. The founder of Own Your Crown is also the mastermind behind Boity’s magnificent hairstyle on the cover of Glamour May/June issue.

View this post on Instagram Mother of the little girl 🤍 A post shared by Ntando Duma 🇿🇦 (@dumantando) on Jun 17, 2020 at 8:26am PDT Natasha Thahane



It seems like blonde is the colour of the season as Thahane is also stunning with a blonde bob. It blends well with her skin tone, giving her that winter glow.