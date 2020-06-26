PICS: 5 best hairstyles of the week
Most salons are back in business and that means people are pampering themselves with new looks.
For most women, their hairstyle determines their mood as well as their wardrobe. If your hair is messy, chances are, you’re likely to have a “bad day” but if you look good, you feel good and do good.
Below are the top five hairstyles that stood out the most, this week.
Nikiwe Dlova
Hair art creative, Dlova enjoys playing with hair. This week, she did a faux locks crown with a mini tree. The founder of Own Your Crown is also the mastermind behind Boity’s magnificent hairstyle on the cover of Glamour May/June issue.
Pamela Mtanga
Voice over artist and YouTuber, Mtaga is that lady with the hottest wig game. When it comes to a bob haircut, she’s always killing it. We love her blonde bob look, it makes her stand out just like the short blonde natural hair.
Ntando Duma
She went from bald to a bun. Duma’s relaxed hair is one of our favourites. We love how she styles it into a cute little bun.
It seems like blonde is the colour of the season as Thahane is also stunning with a blonde bob. It blends well with her skin tone, giving her that winter glow.
Mbombo, a m odel and creative producer, takes the crown with a huge afro. She never misses when it comes to serving the looks.
