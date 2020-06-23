PICS: Alicia Keys braids her way to setting the trend

Believe us, when we say Alicia Keys has always been a trendsetter when it comes to braids.

Performing alongside John Legend on Verzuz TV Instagram Live, Keys, who was wearing a khaki jumpsuit and a black hoodie, strappy sandals and hoop earrings, looked ravishing with a flat ponytail and cornrows on the side.



The American singers shut it down when they performed “You Don't Know My Name” to over 100 000 fans and when Keys dropped the intro where she describes herself as “the girl with braids," and she reminded us of her impeccable taste when it comes to hairstyles.

I just witnessed one of the greatest moments in R&B.



We need Alicia Keys & John Legend to do a “Legendary Keys” tour together for this very exact reason. They just freestyled the phone call to Michael in You Don’t Know My Name. INCREDIBLE!!! #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/5MZpE9eTzp — DJ MoonDawg (@DJMoonDawg) June 20, 2020

Since the beginning of her career, Keys has always worn braids with pride.



