When it comes to braids, Alicia Keys is always killing it. Picture: Instagram.
PICS: Alicia Keys braids her way to setting the trend

23m ago

Believe us, when we say Alicia Keys has always been a trendsetter when it comes to braids.  

Performing alongside John Legend on Verzuz TV Instagram Live, Keys, who was wearing a khaki jumpsuit and a black hoodie, strappy sandals and hoop earrings, looked ravishing with a flat ponytail and cornrows on the side.  

The American singers shut it down when they performed “You Don't Know My Name” to over 100 000 fans and when Keys dropped the intro where she describes herself as “the girl with braids," and she reminded us of her impeccable taste when it comes to hairstyles. 


Since the beginning of her career, Keys has always worn braids with pride. 

She’s the one who made zig-zag cornrows so popular in the early 2000s. 

To celebrate this living icon, we take a look at her hottest braid hairdos. 





