PICS: Bonang Matheba has the sickest wig game
She is known for her vivacious presenting skills, and when she turned 30 in 2017, she hosted one of the most lavish parties, which was attended by her then rapper boyfriend, AKA.
After they split in 2018, AKA revealed that he’s never seen the Queen B without a wig throughout their relationship.
However, we don’t blame Matheba for not wanting to take off the wig, those inches were to die for.
To celebrate with her, we take a look at her hottest wig game.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on
View this post on Instagram
.one day away! 👑 @houseofbng #HouseOfBNG
A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on
View this post on Instagram
Hi honey, heard it’s your birthday week.👀💕💐
A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on
View this post on Instagram
.last week. 💕🥰💐 A big thank you to @moove_sa & @precioustheplanner for making all my dreams come true!! @riboville for lending me your stunning venue, my team at @houseofbng, @csa.global & BME, your hard work doesn’t go unnoticed!... AND, shout out to all my awesome friends too!! Ya’ll rock...thank you for being there💐🥂🚀👌 #HouseOfBNG
A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on