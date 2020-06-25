PICS: Bonang Matheba has the sickest wig game

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

One of the most loved media personalities in Mzansi Bonang Matheba celebrated her 33rd birthday on Thursday.

Matheba was born on June 25 in Mahikeng, North West.

She is known for her vivacious presenting skills, and when she turned 30 in 2017, she hosted one of the most lavish parties, which was attended by her then rapper boyfriend, AKA.





After they split in 2018, AKA revealed that he’s never seen the Queen B without a wig throughout their relationship.





However, we don’t blame Matheba for not wanting to take off the wig, those inches were to die for.

To celebrate with her, we take a look at her hottest wig game.



















































