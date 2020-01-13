PICS: DJ Zinhle stuns in new hardo









DJ Zinhle. Picture: Instagram

DJ Zinhle is showing us flames following rumours that she broke up with her rapper boyfriend, AKA, who is also the father to their four-year-old daughter, Kairo Forbes. Talking to her Twitter page, the "Umlilo" hitmaker shared her new look featuring a short hair do with a bare face.

The captions reads: "Security at my gate told me that I look different. The one time I look the most like myself, someone says I look different ".

Security at my gate told me that I look different. The one time I look the most like myself, someone says I look different. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/stv1ksDUKR — #Umlilo #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) January 12, 2020

Her fans went crazy, complimenting her for being beautiful even without hair and makeup.

It didn't end there. Her BFF, Pearl Thusi, also shared a picture of them together in bathing suits, showing their bodies while sharing a kiss.

👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩👯‍♂️ Moms. Business women. Friends. Sisters. 🙏🏽 @DJZinhle ❤️🇲🇺 pic.twitter.com/800FbGOxIy — #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) January 12, 2020 Zinhle also shared snaps of them (her and Pearl Thusi) in sizzling hot bikinis. Zinhle also shared snaps of them (her and Pearl Thusi) in sizzling hot bikinis.