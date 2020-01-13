PICS: DJ Zinhle stuns in new hardo
Security at my gate told me that I look different. The one time I look the most like myself, someone says I look different. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/stv1ksDUKR— #Umlilo #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) January 12, 2020
But lets be honest dj zinhle is beautiful 🔥#djzinhle— Londolani Sihongo (@LSihongo) January 12, 2020
#djzinhle everything in this pic is perfect. Beautiful AFRICAN LADY #IMBOKODO https://t.co/8LjgKQYDcZ— MlindosTheGameChanger (@Lindo10537674) January 13, 2020
Zinhle also shared snaps of them (her and Pearl Thusi) in sizzling hot bikinis.
👩❤️💋👩👯♂️ Moms. Business women. Friends. Sisters. 🙏🏽 @DJZinhle ❤️🇲🇺 pic.twitter.com/800FbGOxIy— #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) January 12, 2020
❤️ @PearlThusi pic.twitter.com/VOfhNCz4pP— #Umlilo #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) January 13, 2020
Her fans are defending her on Twitter following the break up rumours. Some say they hope it's true because AKA doesn't deserve her.
I'm just happy she broke up with that fool. AKA only got back with Zinhle for publicity.. We all know that.. He cares about relevancy and fame. He did not love her..— Poifetso (@TumisoMakhubela) January 12, 2020
But then U Zinhle naye.. U ngathi u dlisiwe shuu.. She never post with her fam but AKAs family.. Mxm#djzinhle