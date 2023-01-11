Post-beach-day haircare: How to deal with salt-water-damaged hair

Summer in South Africa means endless trips to the beach. Mzansi is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, and every year, thousands flock to Cape Town, Durban, and the Eastern Cape to enjoy some quality time near the sea during these hot summer hot days.

We all know to make an effort to protect our skin from sunburn, but were you aware you should also take precautions to protect your hair? Prolonged contact with the sun, salty sea water, and excessive humidity can cause your hair to become dry, dehydrated, and brittle, and if you colour your hair, your colour may fade faster. To protect your hair from the sun and seawater, all you need to do is add a few simple steps to your daily routine.

Wet your hair before your swim Saltwater dehydrates the skin and hair. Wet your hair completely with fresh water before going swimming in the sea. By soaking your hair with fresh water, you restrict the amount of seawater it can absorb, minimising its ability to dehydrate your hair. Wash your hair after every swim

No one has time to wash their hair every day, but if you visit the ocean frequently, it's crucial to wash out salty sea water because seawater has a dehydrating effect on hair. Wash your hair with a mild shampoo after swimming, preferably as soon as possible. Moreover, it’s essential to select a shampoo that gently cleanses and eliminates impurities while not removing hair from its natural oils. Protect your hair from UV rays Wear a hat or headscarf whenever you think about going outside, as this provides physical protection from the sun's UV radiation. If you can't avoid it, spritz your hair with a protective spray. A Keratin Protein 5-In-1 Leave-In Spray, which smoothes and controls frizz, provides thermal protection, hydrates, softens, and de-tangles to prevent breakage and increase shine, is recommended by hair enthusiasts.

Use a de-tangling product When hair is exposed to seawater, the cuticle on the outside layer of the hair swells. When combined with a sea breeze, this can cause tangles and knots in your hair. Before attempting to comb the knots out, we recommend using a de-tangling solution. Tip: Never use a brush because the bristles might tear fragile hair; instead, invest in a wide-tooth comb and an excellent de-tangling lotion. Picture by Jess Loiterton/pexels Use colour-protecting products

If you colour your hair, you'll need to invest in a variety of colour-protecting hair care products to help retain the colour of your hair. These products are specially developed to prevent colour-treated hair from fading and to lock in shine. If you colour your hair, it's recommended you apply anti-fade technology to keep the colour vibrant on all colours and seal the cuticles to keep moisture in. Soothe your scalp

The skin of the scalp might be irritated by salt water. It is drying, and a dry scalp can cause itching, irritation, and flaking. This summer season, pay special attention to your scalp to keep it fresh, healthy and moisturised. Try a detoxification scalp treatment for fast cooling relief from a dry and itchy scalp. Mask up No matter what environment you live in, a weekly or biweekly hair mask is an excellent idea. If you spend a lot of time at the beach, using a hydrating or moisturising mask once or twice a week will help keep your hair hydrated and soft.