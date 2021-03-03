Protective hairstyles you might want to try this autumn

It’s (almost) a new season and that means switching trends. Whether you’re trying to grow your hair, restore it or prevent damage, protective hairstyles are the way to go if you want to keep your hair healthy. Protective hairstyles are ways to wear your hair naturally, in order to protect it from harsh weather. They help your hair maintain moisture and retain length, all while looking great. Top four protective hairstyles set to make it big in 2021: Box braids Box braids are low maintenance and versatile. As the name suggests, they are characterised by square or triangle-shaped hair divisions (boxes). Although they don’t usually require as much maintenance as other hairstyle, they need to be kept fresh.

Use a Cantu Complete Conditioning Co-Wash which contains moisturising ingredients that will cleanse the scalp without stripping it of moisture. To maintain moisture, spritz a mist, like Cantu’s Coconut Oil Shine & Hold Mist.

Flat twists

These are versatile, you can mix and match various styles (such as cornrows or Bantu knots) with a traditional twist to achieve an individual look. Before twisting, it is recommended that you apply a styling product like The Perfect Hair’s Mango & Marula Luscious Leave-In Styling Butter.

Cornrows

Before you braid, make sure your hair is in good health, and there are no knots. If there are entanglements, use The Evolve Flow-Thru Detangler. It will help your rows last longer while looking neat.

Bantu knots

They are back with a bang! And are trending just as they did in the ’90s. To style your hair into Bantu knots, take a section of hair and twist it from root to tip, until your hair starts to twist into itself. Secure the twisted buns on top of your head, and voila!

When preparing the style, apply a nourishing oil spray to the scalp and hair. It will help stimulate hair growth. Try the Perfect Hair’s Grow on the Go Oil Spray.

Pro tip: Make sure you don't style your hair too tight as it may cause breakage.