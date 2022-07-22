Rihanna files trademark for Fenty Hair. That’s all good but what about the new album?

Rihanna will give her fans everything but an album.
While the Beyhive (Beyoncé’s fans) is getting ready to feast on new music next week, the Navy (Rihanna’s fans) is left high and dry because the “Work” hitmaker, who last released an album in 2016, refuses to drop new music.
In March this year, there were rumours about Rihanna expanding her Fenty brand to introduce Fenty Hair.
It seems this is coming to fruition after Pop Crave and several other publications reported that the businesswoman has filed a trademark for “Fenty Hair by Rihanna”.
Rihanna has filed a trademark for ‘FENTY HAIR.’— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 21, 2022
The hair line will include products such as hair clips, extensions, wigs, curlers, brushes, and more. pic.twitter.com/TzHRwPACzl
Fenty Hair will sell a variety of hair products, including hair clips, dandruff shampoo, extensions, wigs, curlers, brushes and more.
While her fans are happy about her new endeavours, they are still adamant that they want new music.
“Fenty hair, Fenty dildo, Fenty furniture, Fenty food, Fenty homes… WE NEED FENTY MUSIC,” @priceofjake.
Its always Fenty Beauty never Fenty Music ☹— CO ☕ (@emanchiji) July 20, 2022
Its always Fenty Hair never Fenty Performer ☹ https://t.co/R55f3birdB pic.twitter.com/ReGVR5yPxv
The billionaire, who gave birth to her first child in May, extended her Fenty Beauty line to Africa that same month. She announced the news on her Instagram page wearing the Thebe Magugu merino wool fringe knitted dress with detachable bralette from AW21’s Alchemy collection.
“I’ve been waiting for this moment!! @fentybeauty & @fentyskin are finally dropping in AFRICA!!! Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe…we coming at ya on May 27th, and that’s just the beginning!!!”
