Friday, July 22, 2022

Rihanna files trademark for Fenty Hair. That’s all good but what about the new album?

Rihanna. Picture: Instagram

Published 52m ago

Rihanna will give her fans everything but an album.

While the Beyhive (Beyoncé’s fans) is getting ready to feast on new music next week, the Navy (Rihanna’s fans) is left high and dry because the “Work” hitmaker, who last released an album in 2016, refuses to drop new music.

In March this year, there were rumours about Rihanna expanding her Fenty brand to introduce Fenty Hair.

It seems this is coming to fruition after Pop Crave and several other publications reported that the businesswoman has filed a trademark for “Fenty Hair by Rihanna”.

Fenty Hair will sell a variety of hair products, including hair clips, dandruff shampoo, extensions, wigs, curlers, brushes and more.

While her fans are happy about her new endeavours, they are still adamant that they want new music.

“Fenty hair, Fenty dildo, Fenty furniture, Fenty food, Fenty homes… WE NEED FENTY MUSIC,” @priceofjake.

The billionaire, who gave birth to her first child in May, extended her Fenty Beauty line to Africa that same month. She announced the news on her Instagram page wearing the Thebe Magugu merino wool fringe knitted dress with detachable bralette from AW21’s Alchemy collection.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment!! @fentybeauty & @fentyskin are finally dropping in AFRICA!!! Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe…we coming at ya on May 27th, and that’s just the beginning!!!”

