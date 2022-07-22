Rihanna files trademark for Fenty Hair. That’s all good but what about the new album?

While the Beyhive (Beyoncé’s fans) is getting ready to feast on new music next week, the Navy (Rihanna’s fans) is left high and dry because the “Work” hitmaker, who last released an album in 2016, refuses to drop new music.

Rihanna will give her fans everything but an album.

In March this year, there were rumours about Rihanna expanding her Fenty brand to introduce Fenty Hair.

It seems this is coming to fruition after Pop Crave and several other publications reported that the businesswoman has filed a trademark for “Fenty Hair by Rihanna”.

Rihanna has filed a trademark for ‘FENTY HAIR.’



Fenty Hair will sell a variety of hair products, including hair clips, dandruff shampoo, extensions, wigs, curlers, brushes and more.