Romeo Beckham copies dad's bleached buzzcut

David Beckham has joked his 18-year-old son, Romeo copied his iconic bleached buzzcut look from 2008.

The 18-year-old model took to Instagram to show off his new platinum blonde buzzcut on Monday but David Beckham couldn't help but notice his new style resembles his iconic hairdo from 2008.

Romeo shared a snap of his new style alongside hairdresser, Josh Wood, which David commented: "Nice hair @romeobeckham. I wonder where u got that idea from (sic)"

The former footballer - who also has Brooklyn, 22, Cruz, 16, and Harper, seven, with Victoria Beckham - was not the only one to spot the resemblance as a number of fans also commented on the picture.

One wrote: "@davidbeckham Beckham, I can tell he has surely copied this hair from you. Beckham you had the best hairstyles ever, and you still have.This hairstyle was when you joined the LA Galaxy in 2007, Beckham, so amazing!!!!! #Beckham"

Another added: "@davidbeckham Like his dad in the 90's/00s."

However, his mum gave her stamp of approval on Romeo's new hair, writing: "Wow!!!! Love!!!!"

Meanwhile, the former Spice Girls star was left embarrassed after her daughter assumed she was making a cocktail at 7am.

Victoria took to social media to share the funny exchange with her youngest child after Harper spotted her making a drink in the blender before she headed to the gym in the morning and questioning whether it was frozen margaritas rather than the protein shake she was actually making.

She shared a video of her making the drink, when Harper can be heard asking in the back: "What is that? Is it a frozen margarita?" And Victoria later added another video, showing off the protein powder she used to prove it wasn't a cocktail. She captioned the photo on her Instagram story: "Love how she just assumed!"